Muscatine taxpayers spent $107,000 on legal fees in 2016

MUSCATINE, Iowa. (KWQC) — New documents provide detail into the power struggle going on in Muscatine. Those details come from an email sent to the City Administrator by the City Attorney. That email, uncovered by TV-6 Investigates revealed that Muscatine taxpayers paid more than $100,000 last year in legal fees.

In that email the City Attorney says those fees were for responses to unproven allegations made by the Mayor against the City. The City Attorney says much of that was not budgeted for.

The Muscatine City Council is in a spat with its Mayor, after the Council voted to strip Mayor Diana Broderson of her appointment powers back in September. The Council has now started the process to remove her from office.

We won’t know what the official charges are until the City Attorney files them in court, but one of the requirements to remove an elected official is for willful maladministration. That means the City would have to prove the Mayor is running the City poorly on purpose.

The Mayor told me she’s doing her duties, asking for legal opinions, asking for audits, to ensure the City is running properly. Remember that in September, the Council stripped her of her ability to make appointments to City boards.

Broderson referenced an opinion in an unrelated case to the Muscatine County Attorney. In that opinion the state Attorney General’s office said that cities must follow state statutes about appointments. Broderson approached County Attorney Alan Ostergren and asked if he would or could file criminal charges against council members.

He wrote to her that he would not, because the law is actually meant to protect civil servants from an improperly created board, not the Mayor who appoints to it. He declined to file charges.

The Attorney General’s office said it’s not involved in this Muscatine power struggle. Neither is the County Attorney. The State Auditor’s office said it is conducting a re-audit stemming from last fall. It’s in the final stages of completing that audit.

City Council members refused to discuss details with TV-6 last week. They referred us to the City Attorney who did not return our phone calls.