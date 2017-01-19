Premiere Showing

Fran Riley Feature

By Published:
fran-1-19-17

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) — It’s a four year project. Time spent in five Midwest states. Film makers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Moline will debut their latest documentary, The Barn Raisers, on the big screen at Davenport’s Putnam Museum. The premiere is January 28th at 6:30pm.

The one hour documentary is an excellent portrayal of Midwest barns. The Rundles explore the architecture, building methods and barn styles of these country cathedrals.

Kelly Rundle says it’s pretty difficult to take a bad picture of these rural relics. One of the barns featured in the documentary is in Scott County. Knoll Crest is a round barn built in 1914.

Years ago, Wrigley’s Spearmint Gum was stored in one of the barns the Rundles visited. Others were built with a bit of intrigue. In some cases, the builders are not known.

The film was awarded several grants. It is a companion piece to the couple’s “Country School: One Room-One Nation”.

As Kelly Rundle points out, the American barns are icons and deserve to be preserved for future generations!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s