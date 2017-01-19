Premiere Showing

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) — It’s a four year project. Time spent in five Midwest states. Film makers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Moline will debut their latest documentary, The Barn Raisers, on the big screen at Davenport’s Putnam Museum. The premiere is January 28th at 6:30pm.

The one hour documentary is an excellent portrayal of Midwest barns. The Rundles explore the architecture, building methods and barn styles of these country cathedrals.

Kelly Rundle says it’s pretty difficult to take a bad picture of these rural relics. One of the barns featured in the documentary is in Scott County. Knoll Crest is a round barn built in 1914.

Years ago, Wrigley’s Spearmint Gum was stored in one of the barns the Rundles visited. Others were built with a bit of intrigue. In some cases, the builders are not known.

The film was awarded several grants. It is a companion piece to the couple’s “Country School: One Room-One Nation”.

As Kelly Rundle points out, the American barns are icons and deserve to be preserved for future generations!