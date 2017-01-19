President-elect Trump to nominate Sonny Perdue as Ag Secretary

By and Published:
FILE- In this Nov. 30, 2016, file photo, former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue smiles as he waits for an elevator in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. A person familiar with the decision says President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Perdue to serve as agriculture secretary. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) – President-elect Donald Trump intends to nominate former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to serve as agriculture secretary.

That’s according to a person familiar with the decision but not authorized to speak publicly before it is announced. Perdue, 70, is the former Georgia Governor. He would be the first Southerner to lead the Agriculture Department in more than two decades. He comes from the small city of Bonaire in rural central Georgia, where he built businesses in grain trading and trucking.

It’s a decision not everyone is happy with. The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says, “Obviously we will work constructively with former Gov. Purdue to promote renewable fuels production and consumer access to higher ethanol and biodiesel blends.  And we appreciate that President-elect Trump has shared his pro-renewable fuels standard (RFS) views with each Cabinet nominee.  Having said that, there is concern in the Midwest that no Cabinet pick has a demonstrably pro-RFS track record and that there is no Midwestern representation in the Cabinet.  We are grateful for President-elect Trump’s support of the RFS and remain committed to working with him to enact his pro-RFS policies.  However, we sincerely and emphatically urge President-elect Trump to create internal balance with his next round of agency leadership appointments, especially within the EPA.  Ensuring some top appointees will bring pro-RFS views to any leadership discussion within EPA would go a long way to easing the increasing worries being expressed privately in many ag circles regarding Trump’s agency picks.”

 

