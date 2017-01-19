Special Education Center raising funds for new, inclusive playground

EAST MOLINE, Ill (KWQC)- The Black Hawk Area Special Education Center is raising money to build a new playground that will help all students inside and outside of the classroom.

Kim Powell’s son, Eli, has been enrolled at the school for two years. He’s a preschooler.

“He started here basically non verbal,” Powell said. “He had just learned to walk. Now, he runs down the hallway, he will talk your ear off and have an argument with you.”

But where the school excels inside the classroom, it lacks outside of it.

“The playground that we have now meets the needs of some students, but not all students,” Said Carri Toppert, Eli’s teacher. “You might have students in wheelchairs that may be off on the sidelines.”

Toppert and other teachers took note of this last year. Then, formed a committee and formulated a plan to bring a new playground to the school.

The proposed design is handicap accessible and has specialized turf to minimize fall impacts and many more. But, it comes with a steep price tag at $255,000.

So far, the district has collected $81,000, all from donations. It does not receive federal or state grants or funds for the project.

The new playground will help the needs of all students and help with interaction.

“Cooperative play is huge for our kiddos here,” said Toppert. “This playground would allow all of that for all of the kids we serve here, ranging from orthopedic needs to sensory integration needs.”

“It is going to help Eli because he’s not able to sit in a regular size swing,” Powell said. “He doesn’t have the muscle tone for it.”

“I think about my kiddo first, but when you think about the kids here, they deserve it,” she added. “They need something that is safe for them and something that they enjoy and just have a life the rest of us take for granted.”

The Center is also holding several upcoming events.

United Township High School will have a Chili Fundraiser before the UTHS vs. Moline basketball game on February 3rd.

BHAEC is hosting a celebrity basketball game on February 25th at 6 p.m. and a Buffalo Wild Wings Fundraiser on Wednesday, March 15th.