QUAD CITIES (KWQC) – You might want to stock up on stamps before Sunday. The price of Forever stamps will go up to 49 cents.

They’ve been at 47 cents since April when the government temporarily ordered the US Postal Service to drop its prices for the first time in a century.

Come this Sunday, they’ll be 49 cents again. Postcards, international mail and heavier packages won’t be affected by the price hike.