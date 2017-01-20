3 dead after Australian man deliberately runs car into crowd

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) – Police say a man deliberately drove into a street crowded with pedestrians Friday, killing at least three people and injuring 20 more.

Police say it happened early Friday afternoon when a man was seen driving in erratic circles in the middle of a major intersection in downtown Melbourne. The driver then turned onto a pedestrian only street. Officers say he then deliberately drove into people on the street before continuing onto the sidewalk and hitting several other people.

The man was arrested at the scene. Officers say it was not a case of extremism, and instead, is somehow connected to a stabbing in the city that occurred earlier in the day.