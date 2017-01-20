3 hurt in Seattle club shooting

SEATTLE, WA (KWQC) – Three people were shot in a shooting at a Seattle night club.
According to Detective Mark Jamison with the Seattle Police Department, 911 calls came in around 11:00 PM (PT). Detective Jamison says the shots were fired from outside of the club. At least one bullet went through the club window, hitting two women. A man standing outside the club was also shot. All three victims have been hospitalized.
Detectives from the gang unit are investigating. Police are interviewing witnesses to work up a description of the suspect and vehicle. Witnesses on scene report hearing six gunshots.
Seattle club shooting
Seattle club shooting x
Latest Galleries
-
NASA study in Hawaii paving way for human travel to Mars
-
Rescue and Restoration – Fran Riley Feature – The Jipp House
-
A Team Effort – Fran Riley Feature
-
Art Above Sixty Six, Thirty Three – Fran Riley Feature
-
Art Above Sixty Six, Thirty Three – Fran Riley Feature
-
Keep The Flags Flying – Fran Riley Feature
-
Truck into Davenport Casey’s
-
Truck into Davenport Casey’s
-
Pocket Perfect – Fran Riley Feature
-
The Voyage Home – Fran Riley Feature – Star Trek Museum