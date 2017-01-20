8 people rescued from Italian hotel hit by avalanche

Published:
Rescue crews trying to dig out survivors from a hotel buried by an avalanche
Rescue crews trying to dig out survivors from a hotel buried by an avalanche

FARINDOLA, Italy (AP) –  Italian news reports say the number of people found alive under the rubble of the avalanche-crushed hotel in central Italy has risen to eight, including two children.

State-run RAI, Sky TG24 and the ANSA news agency, citing carabineri, raised the initial number of survivors. Earlier, AP staffers reaching the scene on foot overheard firefighter radio reports saying five people had been located and requesting helicopters to bring them to hospitals.

An estimated 30 people were buried under the Hotel Rigopiano in Italy’s snow-bound Abruzzo region after a huge avalanche covered the resort on Wednesday. Two people initially escaped the devastation and called for help. Four of the guests were children, the town mayor said.

