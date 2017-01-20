Backwater Gamblers Water Ski Site damaged by ice jams and flooding

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC)- Flash flooding and an ice jam overnight caused flash flooding throughout Moline and damage at the Backwater Gamblers Site.

“I’ve never seen anything this bad,” Backwater Board Member Mark Poulos said after he drove through flood waters to see the damage. “It’s heart wrenching.”

The ice and water damaged trees, tore apart a section of bleachers, took down light poles, moved trailers and damaged a retaining wall.

The water and ice even moved a semi trailer 90 feet that houses the team’s costumes and equipment.

“It’s very unfortunate,” said 18-year-member Mike Becker. “I’ve seen my fair share of floods throughout my time here, but this one… just a lot of damage and a lot of ice. It’s really baffling to me just the sheer power the ice has on our site when it comes through.”

Poulos says the team will assess the damage, figure out the cost, and start the clean up. But, this isn’t something the team budgets for.

“It’s going to cost a lot of money,” Poulos said. ” It’s un-budgeted. How do you budget for something like this?”

The ski team is a 501(c)(3) organization and runs strictly off of donations.

Ski Shows start on Memorial Day Weekend and run every Sunday and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.