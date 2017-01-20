Body found in burned southeastern Iowa house

Associated Press Published:
House Fire

WASHINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Officials in southeastern Iowa say one person has died in a house fire.

Firefighters responded early Friday morning to a fire in Washington, Iowa, and found a house fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say a body was found inside the burned-out home. That person’s name has not yet been released.

The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating to find the cause of the fire.

