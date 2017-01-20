Camanche students in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration

Related Coverage Timeline of inauguration events Friday

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) – Nearly 40 Camanche students are in Washington, D.C. for the inauguration.

The principal of Camanche Middle School says about 40 kids with 21 adults are currently in D.C. for the trip. They are on their field trip to D.C. and Gettysburg. It’s a trip that normally takes place in March, but organizers moved it up this year so the students could take in the inauguration.

On Friday the students plan to find a place along the parade route to take in all the excitement. This is the second time the school has organized the yearly Washington, D.C. trip to coincide with the inauguration.

Illinois State Police District 7 will also have three troopers assigned to Inauguration Detail in D.C.