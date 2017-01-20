Car into flooded ditch next to Rock River in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – Emergency crews were called to the Rock River Friday morning to respond to a car in the water. A white sedan can be seen nearly submerged in a flooded ditch off South Shore Rd. between the 27th St. Bridge and the I-74 Bridge. When our crew arrived on the scene around 8 a.m., everyone was out of the car and emergency crews were leaving. We are working to get more information.

A flash flood warning was issued overnight after the river level shot up to over 15 feet due to an ice jam. Flood stage is 12 feet for that part of the river.