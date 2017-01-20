Flash flood warnings issued for the Rock River

Related Coverage Ice jams send Rock River rising

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) – The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Rock River in Rock Island County.

Portions of Shore Drive in Moline are covered by flood waters. Crews have posted road closure signs in the area.

Fire personnel are on standby. Several crews are checking conditions, but according to the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department, no evacuations are needed at this time. The Rock Island County Sheriff and Coal Valley Fire Departments are responding to the flooding.