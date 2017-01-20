Flash flooding hits the Quad Cities overnight

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – On Friday, Jan. 20, a flash flood warning was issued overnight after the Rock River level shot up to over 15 feet due to an ice jam. Flood stage is 12 feet for that part of the river.

Rock Island County Sheriff”s Office as well as Coal Valley Fire Department responded to parts of S. Shore Dr. in Moline. Emergency crews surveyed the area to make sure residents weren’t in need of assistance evacuating their homes.

Sgt. Randy Heisch, with Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, spoke with TV6. Sgt. Heisch said the river levels is something they are keeping an eye on and will continue patrolling.

“We will continue to have sheriff’s units driving through the area. If anyone has any concerns or problems they need to contact the sheriff’s department, and we’ll see if we can get a squad out there to them,” said Sgt. Heisch. “In the morning, when you can see what’s going on, you get a little daylight, I would suggest walking around your homes, taking a look to see if there is any damage that you couldn’t see tonight.”

River levels did drop quickly, and no one had to be evacuated from the area.

For more on QC river levels, continue to check KWQC’s page with the latest measurements.