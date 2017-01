DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)- Davenport Police and Fire responded to South Concord Street near Miller Avenue Friday night because of a car that had gone into the river.

Police say two people were in the car at the time but did get out safely.

This is the second car to go into a river on Friday, the first was a car that went into the Rock River early Friday Morning.

Police advise drivers not to drive through floodwaters.