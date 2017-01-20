Illinois State Police warn of new phone scam

ELGIN, Ill. (KWQC) – Illinois State Police have issued a warning to all Illinois residents about a new phone scam that is circulating the state.

In this scam, a number that appears to be from Illinois State Police calls a potential victim through a practice called “caller ID spoofing.” The number appears on the victim’s caller ID as (847) 608-3200, but the number has been faked.

If the victim answers the call, an automated voice tells the victim that he or she is under criminal investigation and must send the ISP $600. Several individuals who have reported the scam have described the automated voice as male with a foreign accent.

ISP wants all Illinois residents to know that these calls are in no way associated with the actual ISP. They advise that citizens should be wary of any calls that solicit money, no matter what the number of the caller is, especially if the caller gets pushy or makes threats.

The ISP say they will never make calls soliciting money for any reason. If you believe you are the victim of this phone scam, call the ISP at (847) 294-4400. For more information on the types of phone scams or indicators of phone scams, visit the Illinois Attorney General website or the Federal Trade Commission website.