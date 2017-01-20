Inauguration Day protests: a mix of peace and violence

Related Coverage Smashed windows, chaotic confrontation near inauguration

WASHINGTON D.C. (KWQC) – Multiple media outlets have reported on protests that grew into violent riots as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday. However, the violent protests weren’t the only protests.

KWQC Intern Ryan Jenkins attended the inauguration festivities in person, and in a phone interview with KWQC, he described the peaceful, respectful actions of both supporters and protesters he saw throughout the day. Several parts of the city were controlled with heavy security details, a measure Ryan said kept a lot of people safe and cooperative.

Ryan is in DC with a group of students from Augustana College. The group will be covering the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday as well. For live updates from the group, follow the Augustana Observer on Facebook and Twitter, or follow Ryan’s Twitter account. You can also follow the Augustana Observer on Snapchat: @AugieObserver.