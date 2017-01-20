Iowa trooper clocks driver at 100 MPH in dense fog

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) – Driving this fast is dangerous even under the best of conditions – and last night conditions were far from that.

A heavy fog had settled over southwest Iowa on Thursday evening when an Iowa State Patrol trooper clocked a Cass County motorist traveling 100 MPH on Interstate 80.

Visibility at the time was less than a quarter-mile.

“Going 100mph in the fog = an accident waiting to happen,” the Iowa State Patrol posted on its Facebook page. “Slow down!!”

Some commenting on the post are reacting with outrage.

“It is one thing to jeopardize his/her own life but really sad when situations like this are jeopardizing so many other people’s lives!” Laura Beeck commented.

Tom Grubb expressed gratitude that the driver was stopped.

“Thank you for keeping us safe, Troopers.”