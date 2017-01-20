Iowa trooper clocks driver at 100 MPH in dense fog

By Published:
An Iowa State Patrol trooper clocked a driver going 100 MPH in dense fog on I-80 in Cass County, Iowa on the evening of Jan. 19, 2017. (Iowa State Patrol)
An Iowa State Patrol trooper clocked a driver going 100 MPH in dense fog on I-80 in Cass County, Iowa on the evening of Jan. 19, 2017. (Iowa State Patrol)

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) – Driving this fast is dangerous even under the best of conditions – and last night conditions were far from that.

A heavy fog had settled over southwest Iowa on Thursday evening when an Iowa State Patrol trooper clocked a Cass County motorist traveling 100 MPH on Interstate 80.

Visibility at the time was less than a quarter-mile.

“Going 100mph in the fog = an accident waiting to happen,” the Iowa State Patrol posted on its Facebook page. “Slow down!!”

Some commenting on the post are reacting with outrage.

“It is one thing to jeopardize his/her own life but really sad when situations like this are jeopardizing so many other people’s lives!” Laura Beeck commented.

Tom Grubb expressed gratitude that the driver was stopped.

“Thank you for keeping us safe, Troopers.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s