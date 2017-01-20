Local 5th grade student attends inauguration, while his classmates cheer him on

Bettendorf, IA (KWQC) – Instead of class work, 5th grade students at Lourdes Catholic School watched the inauguration today. But a fellow classmate, Adam Nikulski, attended a national youth leadership forum this summer got invited to the historic event. His friends, and faculty members say they couldn’t be happier for him.

“I feel excited for him that he could celebrate this big part in history,” said 5th Grader, Cameron Ritchie, when asked how excited she was for her friend, Adam.

His teacher, Danielle Banky, who was ecstatic that one of her students was able to attend the event, says she wanted this day to be a teaching opportunity as well.

“I think it’s important for Adam to be there, you know he’s 10 or 11, the same age as Donald Trumps son, and I think it’s good for them to see that kids as young as Adam, can be involved in politics and excited for the future of our country,” Banky said.