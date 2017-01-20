Man enters guilty plea in death of baby

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – A man accused of causing the death of a three month old baby has pleaded guilty to charges. Robert Brewer was originally charged with first degree murder in the death of Eli Brewer.

Back in August, 2015, officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of 31st St. on a report of a child not breathing. The baby died at the hospital two days later.

After a lengthy investigation, police determined the baby’s injuries were intentional.

This week, Brewer agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and the first degree murder charge will be dismissed at sentencing.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 10, 2017.