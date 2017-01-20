New administration posts policy statements

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWQC) – Now that Donald Trump has been sworn into office, the White House is revealing some of its plans on issues like energy. According to a post on whitehouse.gov website, the administration will work to eliminate what it calls “harmful” policies including the Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule.

“For too long, we’ve been held back by burdensome regulations on our energy industry. President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule. Lifting these restrictions will greatly help American workers, increasing wages by more than $30 billion over the next 7 years,” according to the White House post.

Senator Joni Ernst, (R-Iowa) issued a statement saying “this is the opportunity to take the long-overdue steps that Iowans have been called for, including: rolling back the WOTUS rule.”

The regulations by the Environmental and Protection Agency are meant to protect drinking water, but Ernst has taken issue with the rule that expands to protect small streams, including those that run through farmland.

The White House energy policy statement also suggests energy more domestic energy exploration on federal lands. But it says both energy independence and protecting the environment are important.

“Lastly, our need for energy must go hand-in-hand with responsible stewardship of the environment. Protecting clean air and clean water, conserving our natural habitats, and preserving our natural reserves and resources will remain a high priority. President Trump will refocus the EPA on its essential mission of protecting our air and water.”

https://www.whitehouse.gov/america-first-energy