New evidence released in September deaths of two motorcyclists in LeClaire

LeCLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) – New evidence has been released in regards to a September accident that led to the deaths of two motorcyclists in LeClaire.

On September 11 of 2016, police responded to an accident in the 3100 block of South Cody Road. Ronald Fox, 59, and William Griffith, 57, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation of the accident told police that a Ford Explorer driving northbound crossed over the center line, colliding with the motorcycles that were travelling southbound in the right lane of traffic. The investigation determined that there was no evidence that the Explorer attempted to swerve, skid, or prevent an accident from occurring in any way.

The driver of the Explorer, 52-year-old Darryl Wilson was taken to the hospital for treatment and then released. While there, he consented to a blood draw. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation’s lab determined that Wilson’s blood alcohol content was .075, below the legal limit of .08. However, a second lab that tests for substances that the DCI does not test for found evidence of a prescription medication in Wilson’s blood.

The LeClaire Police Department received the results on January 9, 2017. Police say they would have charged Wilson with multiple charges based on the lab results of Wilson’s blood draw, however, Darryl Wilson passed away on January 1, 2017. Therefore, police are not able to charge Wilson and the investigation is considered closed.

The charges police would have made against Wilson include two counts of vehicular homicide, a class B felony, and one count of serious injury by vehicle, a class C felony.