Presidential Inauguration schedule

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (KWQC) – Here is the official schedule of events for the 58th Presidential Inauguration:

9:30 a.m. National Cathedral Choir of Washington, D.C. performs

9:43 a.m. U.S. Marine Band begins prelude

10:00 a.m. VIP Announcements begin

10:22 Former Vice Presidents 10:25 U.S. House of Representatives 10:30 Governors 10:32 U.S. Senate 10 :36 Cabinet designees 10:44 Supreme Court of the United States 10:48 Former Presidents

10:46 a.m. Color Guard

10:54 a.m. Pence children announced and seated

10:56 a.m. Trump children announced and seated

10:58 a.m. First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden announced and seated

11:01 a.m. Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence announced and seated

11:03 a.m. President Obama and Vice President Biden announced and seated

11:09 a.m. Vice President-elect Pence announced and seated

11:14 a.m. President-elect Trump announced and seated

11:16 a.m. Chairman Blunt delivers opening remarks

11:21 a.m. Invocation by Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan

11:22 a.m. Invocation by the Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguez

11:23 a.m. Invocation by Pastor Paula White-Cain

11:25 a.m. Missouri State University Chorale

11:30 a.m. Leader Schumer delivers remarks

11:35 a.m. Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

11:36 a.m. Herald Trumpets perform and U.S. Marine Band performs

11:38 a.m. Morman Tabernacle Choirs performs

11:47 a.m. Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts

11:48 a.m. Herald Trumpets perform and U.S. Marine Band performs follwed by 21 gun salute

11:51 a.m. President Trump delivers Inaugural Address

12:12 p.m. Benediction delivered by Rabbi Marvin hier, The Reverend Franklin Graham, Bishop Wayne Jackson

12:18 a.m. Jackie Evancho performs National Anthem

12:30 p.m. Helicopter departure from East Front