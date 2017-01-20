Presidential Inauguration schedule

The inaugural parade presidential reviewing stand on Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, is nearly completed in preparation for the 58th presidential inauguration, on Friday, Jan. 20. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
WASHINGTON, D.C. – (KWQC) – Here is the official schedule of events for the 58th Presidential Inauguration:

9:30 a.m.     National Cathedral Choir of Washington, D.C. performs

9:43 a.m.      U.S. Marine Band begins prelude

10:00 a.m.    VIP Announcements begin

10:22  Former Vice Presidents                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         10:25 U.S. House of Representatives                                                                                                                                                                                                                             10:30 Governors                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               10:32 U.S. Senate                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                           10 :36 Cabinet designees                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 10:44 Supreme Court of the United States                                                                                                                                                                                                                       10:48 Former Presidents

10:46 a.m.      Color Guard

10:54 a.m.      Pence children announced and seated

10:56 a.m.      Trump children announced and seated

10:58 a.m.       First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden announced and seated

11:01 a.m.       Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Pence announced and seated

11:03 a.m.       President Obama and Vice President Biden announced and seated

11:09 a.m.       Vice President-elect Pence announced and seated

11:14 a.m.       President-elect Trump announced and seated

11:16 a.m.       Chairman Blunt delivers opening remarks

11:21 a.m.       Invocation by Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan

11:22 a.m.       Invocation by the Reverend Dr. Samuel Rodriguez

11:23 a.m.       Invocation by Pastor Paula White-Cain

11:25 a.m.       Missouri State University Chorale

11:30 a.m.       Leader Schumer delivers remarks

11:35 a.m.      Vice Presidential oath is administered by Associate Justice Clarence Thomas

11:36 a.m.       Herald Trumpets perform and U.S. Marine Band performs

11:38 a.m.      Morman Tabernacle Choirs performs

11:47 a.m.      Presidential oath is administered by Chief Justice John Roberts

11:48 a.m.      Herald Trumpets perform and U.S. Marine Band performs follwed by 21 gun salute

11:51 a.m.      President Trump delivers Inaugural Address

12:12 p.m.      Benediction delivered by Rabbi Marvin hier, The Reverend Franklin Graham, Bishop Wayne Jackson

12:18 a.m.      Jackie Evancho performs National Anthem

12:30 p.m.      Helicopter departure from East Front

 

 

