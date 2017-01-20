QC Food Forest vandalized

DAVENPORT, Ia. (KWQC)- The Quad-Cities Food Forest is faced with hundreds of dollars in damages after someone vandalized over 30 trees and plants. The organization aims to produce healthy and organic fruits and vegetables for those in the community to pick for free. Vice President, Krista Bonamour, first noticed the damages Thursday morning.

“It breaks my heart that somebody would feel the need to come down and ruin such a good thing that we have going.”

Several trees are broken off at the base and many of the cages that surrounded them are now scattered or missing. Tire tracks are also visible in certain parts of the garden as well as tar that was spread over a portion of the grass.

“I am furious, it’s not necessary,” Bonamour said. “Whoever decided to come down here and destroy this they are destroying their own property since this belongs to everyone.”

Bonamour estimates that it will cost upwards of four hundred dollars to replace the plants that were ruined. The organization is holding an emergency maintenance party Saturday to cleanup the damage. The gathering will be held at Blackhawk Gardens at 10 p.m., anyone is welcome to attend.