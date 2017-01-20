Quad City Mallards head coach Ruskowski let go

MOLINE, Ill (KWQC) – Mallards coach Terry Ruskowski has been let go. A news conference is scheduled at 1 p.m. and we will bring you an update. Meanwhile, the team released the following statement:

MOLINE, Ill. – The Quad City Mallards have relieved Terry Ruskowski of his duties as the team’s head coach and general manager and have named assistant coach Phil Axtell interim head coach, the Mallards announced today.

"We appreciate and thank Terry for the fine work he has done for the Mallards since taking over as head coach and general manager under difficult circumstances four years ago," said Mallards president Bob McNamara. "Our ownership and our entire organization are committed to bringing another championship to the Quad Cities and we feel this decision, while difficult, was one we needed to make to continue moving in that direction." Axtell takes over as interim head coach after serving as a Mallards assistant coach for the last two years. The team will begin its search for a full-time head coach immediately. A press conference will be held today at 1:00 p.m. in iWireless Center conference room A with McNamara and Axtell.