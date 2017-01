ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) – Two people are reported in stable condition after being hit by a car near the Augustana College campus. It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Thurs., Jan. 19, 2017.

The college confirms those hit are Augustana College students. The student newspaper reports that they were crossing 7th Ave. when they were hit by a car. We’re still waiting to get more details from police.

Look for updates on KWQC-TV6 news and KWQC.com