VIDEO: President Trump’s Inaugural Address



WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is suggesting that his election will lead to a “new national pride” that will “heal our divisions.”

Trump, after beginning his inaugural speech with a dark accounting of America, says “the time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action.”

Trump suggested that Americans from different backgrounds are united by the same goals and hopes.

He says kids in cities such as Detroit or rural areas like Nebraska “look up at the same sky” and that soldiers of different races “bleed the same red of patriotism.”

TRUMP-INAUGURATION-ADDRESS

Trump vows to put America first

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says that he will govern the country by putting America first.

Trump is saying in his first speech as president that “from this day forward, a new vision will govern our hand” and that “from this day forward it’s going to be only America first.”

Trump says that every decision he makes, on issues from trade to taxes to immigration and foreign affairs will be made to benefit American workers and families.

He says “We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries” taking American jobs.

Trump says that under his leadership, America “will start winning like never before”.