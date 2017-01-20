Winfield, Iowa man arrested after found asleep in running car

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) – A Winfield, Iowa man was arrested on charges after being found asleep inside a running vehicle near the intersection of 140th St. and Kentucky Ave. On Jan. 14, 2017 around 6:30 p.m., deputies were called to the area on a report of a suspicious vehicle with an unconscious person inside.

Deputies found Eric Dwayne Tusing asleep in the driver’s seat of a Buick Century that was still running. Officers conducted a field sobriety test and say Tusing appeared to be impaired. Deputies also say they found a gun on Tusing.

He was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and carrying weapons.

