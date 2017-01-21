Davenport city officials say city budget is looking strong, but some departments may see funding cuts

Davenport, IA (KWQC) Davenport city officials may have to cut a few things for fiscal year 2018, but if passed one department in the city could will see funding cuts. The Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau may do without one-eight of it’s budget because of Davenports budge. Hotel Managers and CVB officials say this will have a significant impact on the QC economy.

Quad City Lodging Association secretary, Jessica Licko-Avants says the possibility of cuts, will bring less people to quad city hotels.

“If those funds are cut back, we can’t market, Licko-Avants said.” “We can’t promote ourselves we can’t bring more tourism to the quad cities, those numbers are going to dwindle and that’s going to hurt the people who live here, that’s going to hurt the job market and we’re all connected in that way.”

But mayor Klipsch says it’s not just the visitors bureau that may see some slight cuts, attractions like Figgee art museum could see them as well – he says it’s only fair for the tax payers

“I think we found a fair and equitable way of supporting all of the agencies that have become apart of that basic need that we all have, and desire we have to make davenport a destination spot for all people.” Klipsch said.

But although president of Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau, Joe Taylor, isn’t thrilled with the the possibly cut backs, he says they’ll find away to balance their budget.

“Number one continue to fund-raise and make up that difference or number 2 or reduce our marketing effort, or three some combination of both of those because our budget has to balance,” he added.

Davenport city officials will make a final decision on the 2018 budget at a meeting in early February.