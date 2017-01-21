Illinois State Police warning about phone scam

Photo: Dave Dugdale / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

CHICAGO (AP) – The Illinois State Police is warning Illinois residents about a phone scam that is happening around the state.

In a news release, the agency says people have been reporting to troopers that they have been receiving phone calls in which a voice on a recording tells them that they are under criminal investigation and that they should send $600. The calls appear to be a state police phone number.

The state police statement says people are deceived because the number has been doctored to make it appear it is a legitimate state police phone number by a practice called “ID spoofing.”

The agency is reminding people that it never solicits money on the phone.