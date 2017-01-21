One dog found dead, another starved at a Clinton home

***WARNING, PHOTOS BELOW MAY BE GRAPHIC***

CLINTON, Ill. (KWQC) – Two dogs were found this week at the same Clinton home in the 200 block of North 5th St. One was found starved, another found dead in a trash can outside of the home.

Robert Edens, a local American Bully breeder, says he was called by a local vet clinic about the two American Bully dogs.

He and another breeder went to the home and found a dog alive but emaciated on Thursday night. Then again Saturday night, a second dog was found dead in a trash can.

The dog that was starved, but still alive has been checked out by a vet, and has been released with instructions on how to properly take care of it.

Edens says a police report has been filed, but Clinton Police refused to comment on this situation this weekend.