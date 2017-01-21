The Women’s March inspires local supports to host a rally in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa. (KWQC) — From Washington D.C. to Chicago, millions of Americans have crowded into cities to participate in the Women’s March, while supporters in Betterndorf rally together.

Anti-trump and equality protests are sweeping the nation. For those who support the protests but couldn’t make it a big city still had the chance to stand up for what they believe in right here in the Q.C.A. Community leaders and members came together to speak up and call out for equality at the Women’s March Rally at the United Steelworkers Local 105 Union.

Coordinator, Emilyne Slagle, said she the rally organizers wanted to find a way to participate in the march without traveling all the way Chicago. “The purpose is to show anybody that comes across any form of hate or feels their rights might be tripped away, that they have allies here that are going to stand up with them and fight,” said Slagle.

The crowd listened to speakers share inspirational stories, all ending with encouraging words abot continuing to stand up for what they call a “fair” and “just” America. They are hoping to spread the message that all American Citizens should have equal rights, even in the Quad Cities.

Susan Leabhart and Jonah Higinbotham participated in the local rally and said they were glad to see that hundreds of people came out to support the cause. “”It makes me very proud to live here because I know we do support all of our neighbors and all of our friends,” said Leabhart.

For Higinbotham, the support makes him feel like the Quad Cities is a good place to live if you are in the LGBTQ community. “I’ve always kind of resent living in the Quad Cities because I’ve always met like people who were very closed minded, but this makes me feel like it’s not as closed minded as I thought,” said Higinbotham.

Sean Capdevila, Rock Island resident, also wanted to support the cause so she went to Washington D.C. to participate in the march outside of the capital. “It’s going to be a battle but I think that after this event it will be a lot easier for people to stand up even if they were quiet before because now they know that they have a solid backing,” said Capdevila.

Supporters say they don’t plan to stop protesting until changes they will support happen such as funding planned parenthood.

The march and protests are expected to continue on Sunday.