Trek recalls model 720 disc bicycles

(NBC) – Trek is recalling about 800 bikes and 300 wheels due to a fall hazard. The front brake caliper can come into contact with a broken spoke, potentially causing the rider to fall.

Trek has received reports of ten incidents, including one injury involving a broken vertebra.

the recall involves model year 2015, 2016 and 2017 Trek model 720 disc bicycles, as well as, Bontrager approved tlr disc 700c 24h front and rear wheels with silver spokes. An additional 160 bikes and 40 wheels were sold in Canada.

