WASHINGTON DC (NBC) – Watch NBC’s live coverage of the Women’s March on Washington, which is expected to bring thousands of women together from across the country.

App users click here

KWQC intern Ryan Jenkins is in DC with a group of students from Augustana College. The group will be covering the Women’s March on Washington. For live updates from the group, follow the Augustana Observer on Facebook and Twitter, or follow Ryan’s Twitter account. You can also follow the Augustana Observer on Snapchat: @AugieObserver.