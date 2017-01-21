World Series coming back to Cordova International Raceway

CORDOVA, Ill (KWQC)- Cordova International Raceway officials tell TV-6 that the World Series will be coming back to Cordova, Illinois.

Last March, IHRA pulled the plug on the race in Cordova and moved it to Memphis, Tennessee.

Previously, it spent six decades in Cordova.

Brenda Stuart, Office manager and bookkeeper for Cordova International Raceway says they will announce more at the 2016 Racer Banquet, set to take place on February 4th, 2017.

While there is no official word on a date of the race for 2017, a flyer in the QCCA Expo center says it will be August 25th and 26th 2017.

 

