8th grade students return from D.C., reflect on inaugural experience

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) – 8th grade students from Camanche Middle School returned from their class trip to Washington, D.C. early Sunday morning.

While they were tired after the 15 hour bus ride from the nation’s capitol, they were thrilled to talk about everything they had seen during their time.

Nicholas Bellich had never been to D.C. before and said he feels really lucky. He was most excited to see the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

“So much has happened in so little time, it’s hard to not be interested in it,” he adds.

A big fan of American history, Bellich enjoyed thinking about the former presidents throughout history when touring the National Mall.

“The monuments were outstanding,” he says. “I felt so small next to all these great men and their legacies.”

Kira Shaff, another eighth grader on the trip, enjoyed seeing the D.C. architecture.

“You can tell how much time and effort people put into just making everything,” she says. “Even the smallest details, if you really look they’re there.”

Shaff was most amazed by the amount of people who were there on Inauguration Day.

“It was amazing. They came from all parts of the world and there was people speaking in tons of different languages,” she remarks.

As for leader of the group, Erin Montgomery has gone on nine trips to D.C. with a class. The only other Inauguration she witnessed was President Obama’s in 2013.

This time around, the crowd size and experience was much different for the social studies teacher.

“We were seeing that peaceful transition of power from one political party to the next,” Montgomery says. “We’re one of the few countries in the world that has that peaceful transition of power.”

Montgomery says that if it hasn’t sunk in for the students yet, it will in time.

“If it didn’t impact them quite yet, down the road they’re going to realize how big of an impact it had on their lives,” she explains.

The students also got to witness the Women’s March take place. Montgomery used it as an opportunity to teach her students about freedom of speech.

“To be able to see something that was happening was another huge historical thing you don’t see too often,” she believes.

