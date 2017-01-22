Barstow residents say Rock Island County breached levee

BARSTOW, Ill. (KWQC) — Barstow Road has reopened between Barstow and Osborn. Massive ice chunks blocked the highway after floodwaters receded. Rock Island County highway crews cleared a path through the ice Sunday afternoon. But Barstow residents fear more water will come after discovering the levee had been breached by the former trailer park.

The County bought the land in 2013 after a major flood. Barstow residents said the breach in the levee protecting the former River Oaks trailer park wasn’t here back in November. They said Rock Island County wants to demolish the levee which has never been on any official levee list. If that happens, residents fear they’ll be flooded out of their homes every time the Rock River hits 16 feet.

“The water itself was about here,” said Barstow resident Debra Fuller as she pointed to the handle on her garage door.

Flood water inundated her home back in 2013. The Rock River hit 19 feet and ran over the levee. Now Fuller looks past her yard and worries.

“That’s where they opened up a section of the levee,” said Fuller.

There’s a hole in the levee, allowing the river to flood land at 16 feet the levee used to protect.

“In 2002, we had no water here,” said Fuller.

Carbon Cliff Barstow Fire District President Doug Riel said, “We’ve spent three years trying to rationalize with them and find out, it just appears they want to get rid of it.”

He doesn’t know why Rock Island County wants to tear out the unofficial levee. It was built in the 70’s by the former owners of the former trailer park. The County owns the land now, after buying it out with flood relief funds.

“We don’t understand it, we’ve been trying to work with the County, I’ve briefed them three or four times in the last two or three year,” said Riel.

Flood waters stopped a few feet from the fire station last week with the river hitting 16.5 feet. Riel said without a functioning levee, Barstow can expect constant repeats of the 2013 flood with far less water.

“Anything over that (16 ft.) we will have water basically flood the fire station, flood the homes that are down there and that,” said Riel.

Rock Island County board minutes show a discussion about tearing out the levee back in the fall of 2015. County staffers said Barstow Road acts as Barstow’s flood protection and the levee is not structurally sound. But Riel hasn’t been able to get the County to produce any records about the demolition or flood studies. There is no mention of tearing out the levee in the contract the County let out to bid last spring.

“People say move out, who wants to buy it, nobody wants to deal with what the County is doing to us,” said Fuller.

Rock Island County board chair Ken Maranda didn’t return TV-6’s phone calls Sunday evening. Board member Rich Morthland represents the area. He said he’ll dig into the situation Monday.