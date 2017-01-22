Early morning fire in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – Firefighters respond to a structure fire on the 4000 block of 13th Street in Moline early Sunday morning. It’s a residential area near John Deere Road. Crews battled large flames and thick smoke.

Rock Island fire responded for mutual aid as well as Coal Valley to bring in a water tanker.

It was not immediately clear what kind of structure was on fire. A heavy police presence kept a large perimeter and officials say an investigation is underway. They did not have any other details to release yet.