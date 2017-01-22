Early morning fire in Moline

By Published:
molinefire

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC)  – Firefighters respond to a structure fire on the 4000 block of 13th Street in Moline early Sunday morning. It’s a residential area near John Deere Road. Crews battled large flames and thick smoke.

Rock Island fire responded for mutual aid as well as Coal Valley to bring in a water tanker. molinefire2

It was not immediately clear what kind of structure was on fire. A heavy police presence kept a large perimeter and officials say an investigation is underway. They did not have any other details to release yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s