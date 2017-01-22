East Moline teacher salary negotiations fall through, may lead to strike

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – Members of the East Moline Education Association expressed frustration Friday after negotiations with the East Moline School Board failed to produce results.

“I can’t begin to express the frustration we’re all feeling at this point,” stated EMEA Co-President and Bargaining Team Member, Gina Cone in a press release sent to KWQC.

The statement claimed that the EMEA has dropped multiple items from their bargaining that they had previously deemed important, all to move toward reaching an agreement with the Board. However, Cone says the Board insists they can’t afford any raises, even though teacher salaries haven’t seen any money added to their salary schedules since 2009, according to the EMEA.

“If they haven’t been able to contain costs in that amount of time, then it’s time to either get new leadership or close the doors of the schools,” Cone continued.

In response to the failed negotiations, the EMEA will meet Monday, January 23, to vote on an Intent to Strike. If approved, a strike date will not be set until February in order to meet state regulations.