Illinois judge: Ban on shackling child suspects adds costs

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A chief judge in Northern Illinois says more officers are needed to comply with an Illinois Supreme Court rule banning the automatic shackling of juvenile suspects in state courtrooms.

The Rockford Register Star reports Judge Joe McGraw is asking the Winnebago County Board to approve money to hire four additional officers.

McGraw says it will cost $50,000 to pay the officers through Sept. 30. After that the annual cost is estimated at $205,000.

McGraw says two officers are needed to accompany a juvenile in the courtroom and two to transport them between the detention center and downtown courtrooms.

Board member Gary Jury says the county doesn’t have the money. He says the request is the result of another “unfunded state mandate” and may result in a tax increase.