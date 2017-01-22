Police respond to rollover accident in rural Hanover

HANOVER, Ill. (KWQC) – The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle rollover accident on Sunday morning.

At approximately 7:46 am, police received a report of an accident with injuries on S. Blackjack Rd. and S. Rodden Rd. Upon arrival, police learned that a vehicle driven by a juvenile slid off the roadway due to ice-covered road conditions. The vehicle hit an embankment on the right side of the roadway and overturned. It came to rest on its roof in the roadway.

The juvenile was transported to the Midwest Medical Center in Galena.

This accident remains under investigation.