Trump changes course after denouncing protesters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is doing a quick about-face about the protests that swept through Washington and around the world on Saturday.

Trump tweeted Sunday morning that “Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy.”

He then continued, “Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views.”

That came less than two hours after he first denounced the protests, which drew more than 1 million people. He tweeted he was “under the impression that we just had an election!” and adds: “Why didn’t these people vote?”

While Trump is claiming these protesters didn’t vote, that seems unlikely.

Trump won the vote in the Electoral College, putting him in the White House, but Democrat Hillary Clinton captured the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots.