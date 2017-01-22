UTHS Students start petition asking district to address bias after teacher’s tweet

(KWQC)- A Tweet from Mark Kaczmarek, a United Township Teacher and an Assumption Assistant Football Coach angered quite a few people Saturday and Sunday.

Dozens of people emailed KWQC asking about it and giving their responses.

Plus, UTHS student Collin West started a petition to “address the inexcusable behavior of Mr. Kaczmarek.”

As of 10:45 p.m. Sunday night it had nearly 500 signatures.

Click here to view the petition.

Kaczmarek’s Tweet read, “ # WomensMarch an impressive turnout. Lots of pink hats & stuff. Then they all went home to make dinner. Well done, ladies! # tcot”

Tweets with replies asked Kaczmarek about it, in which he responded to one calling it “satire.”

We reached out to UTHS Superintendent Jay Morrow about the matter. He said he could not comment because it was a personnel issue.

According to Kaczmarek’s LinkedIn Profile, he has been a teacher at UTHS since 2002 and an assistant football coach at Assumption since 2007.

Also according to his LinkedIn page, he teaches Humanities, American Studies, Civics and Government while also teaching Political Science 122 as a Blackhawk College adjunct faculty instructor.

TV6 reached out to Kaczmarek via Twitter, he has not responded.