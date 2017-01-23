Armed robbery at Rock Island pharmacy

Related Coverage Davenport pharmacy robbed, suspect caught

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) — Another armed robbery took place at a Quad Cities pharmacy, the second in less than a week, and police are still searching for the suspect.

Police Chief Jeffrey R. VenHuizen says the Walgreens Pharmacy, 2930 18th Avenue, was robbed just before 6 p.m. on Saturday January 21, 2017. This comes after the Walgreens on Eastern Avenue in Davenport was robbed on Monday, January 15, 2016. The suspect in that robbery was caught shortly after the robbery.

According to police, the suspect in the Rock Island robbery entered the store, went back to the pharmacy and jumped the counter. He then forced the pharmacy staff to hand over prescription medications after showing them a handgun.

Police describe the suspect as a male black, approximately 6’01”, 180 pounds, wearing a red stocking cap, red hooded sweatshirt with “YMCA” written on the front, and grayish pants.

Anyone with information call call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crimestoppers at 309-762-9500.