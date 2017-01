ELDRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) — An ATM was taken from the Eldridge Happy Joe’s Pizza & Grille 350, 350 East LeClaire Rd, and police are working to identify who did it.

The AMT was discovered missing when the store was opened on Sunday morning, January 22, 2017. Police say the burglary happened sometime after closing on Saturday night, January 21, 2017 and before opening the next morning.

Police tell us they were conducting a burglary investigation. Anyone with information should call police.