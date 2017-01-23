Business fire in Savanna, Ill.

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) — Crews were called to a late night fire at a fitness club on Sunday, January 23, 2017. The blaze happened at the Answer Fitness and Tanning Club, 319 Main Street.

A video was sent to us by KWQC viewer Kole Miller. In the video, you can see flames and smoke pouring out of the front of the building.

Officials tell us firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly. There is no word yet on injuries or damage to the building.

