Davenport man sentenced to 20 years for child pornography

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) – A Davenport man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal charges of receiving child pornography. Jacob Scott Watters, 24, was sentenced in federal court on Jan. 23, 2017.

Back in August, 2016, the Davenport Police Department was notified of an investigation in Merced County, California, that concluded Watters was engaging in sexual chats and sending and receiving nude pictures with a 15-year-old female. A search of Watters’ Davenport home led to the recovery of multiple electronic devices. It was later determined that he was communicating with six other minor females of sexual nature and exchanging pornographic pictures.

At the time, Watters was already a registered sex offender on probation for lascivious acts with a child.

Watters pleaded guilty to the charges in a plea agreement. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to serve ten years of supervised release following his prison term and to pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.