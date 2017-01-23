District presents three-year budget reduction plan

Davenport, IOWA (KWQC) – School officials in Davenport are looking toward the future, and discussing budget cuts for the district.

Superintendent Dr. Arthur Tate said during a meeting Monday night $18 million dollars needs to be trimmed from the budget over the next three years, to make up for declining enrollment and cost of operations.

Officials say a plan presented Monday is designed to bring the district’s budget in line with current resources through incremental increases to class size and reductions in administrative overhead.

“Cuts have got to happen. There’s nothing that’s really going to save us.” Dr. Tate said after Monday’s presentation. “Again, we’ve lost a thousand students in the last several years. And we’ve been paying our personnel more than we’ve been taking in, which was a good thing. We honor and respect them, but you can’t run a business like that. And we just need to make sure we have the money so that we can do the programs we have to do.”

Dr. Tate says the three-year reduction plan does not include special education, facility construction, special grants, and title funds, which come from separate funding sources.