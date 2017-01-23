East Moline teachers vote on intent to strike

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – Teachers in a local district take steps toward walking out of the classroom. In a vote Monday, January 23rd, two-thirds of the East Moline teachers supported an intent to strike.

“We feel like we’re pushed into a corner and this was our only response. Clearly our actions prior to this were not taken seriously, this has gone on for nine months,” said Rich Palmer, an EMEA spokesperson.

Palmer says the EMEA plans to file the intent to strike with the district quickly. Once that happens, there’s a waiting period of ten days and there would have to be another vote whether to approve a strike.

Right after that vote teachers, parents and residents packed into the school board meeting at Ridgewood Elementary. Numerous people got up to give emotional testimony and to urge an agreement. Many commented on compensation, which has been the main sticking point in lengthy contract negotiations.

“As a board we have to balance the interest of our students, staff, and our community members and we have to do that with some very real financial constraints,” said board member, Lisa Betsworth.

Representatives on both sides said Monday night that they want to get back to the bargaining table soon.

Superintendent Kristin Humphries also briefly mentioned to the board that he’s working on a list of possible cuts to present to them, which could at up to $1 million dollars for next year. Humphries says he’s working on a letter that he will send to parents when or if the EMEA files its intent to strike with the district.