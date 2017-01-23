Henry County, Iowa rollover accident

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) — Sheriff’s officials were called to a single car rollover Wednesday morning, January 18, 2017. The call came in around 6:05 a.m. to the 1300 grid of 335th Street.

Officials say a 2002 silver Pontiac Grand Am was traveling south on 335th Street when the driver lost control and drove off the road. The car hit a tree and rolled over.

One person was found at the scene and taken to the hospital. Their condition was unknown. Their identity was not released.

Officials say the crash was under investigation and charges were pending.